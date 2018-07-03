Day 1462 Megan from Savannah

A very sweet lady. She paid for our models John and Carver to stay at one of the local Holiday Inns for over a week. How nice was that?! Otherwise they would have crashed wherever they could.

The sketch. It really looks like Megan.

Painted with my Charles Reid /Holbein Metal palette. In my stillman and birn beta I think.

Margaret playing with her grandkids in the WNC mountains. XOXOXO

#charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #flower #keys #florida #lostedges #artist #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #holbein

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s