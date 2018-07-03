Day 1462 Megan from Savannah

A very sweet lady. She paid for our models John and Carver to stay at one of the local Holiday Inns for over a week. How nice was that?! Otherwise they would have crashed wherever they could.

The sketch. It really looks like Megan.

Painted with my Charles Reid /Holbein Metal palette. In my stillman and birn beta I think.

Margaret playing with her grandkids in the WNC mountains. XOXOXO

