Day 1297 Carver

So hard to draw but so interesting to look at.

A sweetheart. Both the models are so nice. And did such a great job.

I tried drawing him like the second photo but was not going well at all. So I finally flipped he paper over and drew just his head and shoulders. Still a pain. Long nose huge eyes short forehead. And foreshortening of Head. Eeekkkk.

I finally got going trying to loose my edges. It was sloppy wet. Makes more problems. So I would try to let it dry. Waiting is not something I am good at. I don’t want to at least with paint.

More progress. Loved the feathers. Scratched them in with my paint brush handle.

More done than now. He needs some shadows around his eyes from his eyebrow to under it. Also want to paint his jacket black.

Colors used. Very few. Skin Yellow ochre cad red light and cerulean plus a small bit of burnt sienna

Hair yellow ochre cerulean and burnt sienna. Maybe a cab of burnt umber.

Jacket manganese blue and burnt sienna.

Tracy kept the models til five so we had an extra hour. I moved and started another painting. Poor Carver had been modeling ALL day from 9-5 by the time he finished. I know he’s sore tonight.

My 45 minute one. I wasn’t striving for a likeness just lost edges and letting paint mix on the paper.

Can’t wait to paint these photos of John. Love the pose.

