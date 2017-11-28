Day 1119 done?!

Dancing at Le Chat 3×3′ Acrylic for Sale

Spent a lot of time finishing this up today I hope. Worked on the girl w the red dress’ s face. Candice I think. Also her hand.

The other girl I know is Amanda. Both are very funny actresses and dancers at Chat Noir.

Now it’s time for a nap before I race off back to Atlanta. I do hope to do some urban sketching while I am there. Downtown Decatur or zoo Atlanta. Love both. Xoxoxo Margaret

