Dancing at Le Chat 3×3′ Acrylic for Sale
Spent a lot of time finishing this up today I hope. Worked on the girl w the red dress’ s face. Candice I think. Also her hand.
The other girl I know is Amanda. Both are very funny actresses and dancers at Chat Noir.
Now it’s time for a nap before I race off back to Atlanta. I do hope to do some urban sketching while I am there. Downtown Decatur or zoo Atlanta. Love both. Xoxoxo Margaret
5 thoughts on “Day 1119 done?!”
It is stunning!💗
Ah thanks. I hope it is. Taken far too long. More due to life than working hard on it.
Aka life in the way of art as in the water heater that blew up Wednesday so I had to stay home and replace it instead of go paint. 😏
Love this painting;)
Ah thanks!! I do too now. For a while I really hated it. Lol.
