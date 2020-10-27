Chased around after the kitties drawing them today. There’s always something that gets their interest. Sometimes it’s me. Hmm.
Ps fixed the spelling of kitties. But too lazy to take another picture. Now comfy on the sofa.
What is she doing?! I know that’s what they are thinking. Didn’t someone have fun with Hallie’s marking??
Yesterday I lifted tails of everyone but the tigers. One male the black two females the torties. Like calicoes torties are almost always female and bring good luck.
My torties are named for Halloween. Hallie and Weenie. Weenie and Tootsie are quite friendly. Thinking he might need a rename but what?? Hallie is coming around. Tigers as shy as ever.
Lots of baking going on today. Snickerdoodles and quiche or a frittata since I leave off the crust.
I drew the recipes in my recipe sketchbook but letting the ink dry over nite before i color them.
Ok lazy Tahred woman fixed it.
Margaret ready to watch Queens Gambit. Xoxoxo
2 thoughts on “Day 228 Kitties Wonder”
sweet kitties….. nice sketch. Did they model for you? I see you are making your yummies. Miss you. I have been on an art starvation diet, being too busy in lysol-ing and waging a personal war against getting the DISEASE. I did take a creative writing class at the Univ. in person and wrote several short stories, which I will illustrate sometime myself. Hope to see you soon. Alexis
On Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM Margaret McCarthy Hunt Art wrote:
> Margaret Hunt posted: ” Chased around after the kitties drawing them > today. There’s always something that gets their interest. Sometimes it’s > me. Hmm. Ps fixed the spelling of kitties. But too lazy to take another > picture. Now comfy on the sofa. What is she doing?! I know ” >
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes don’t you want one of them. They need a home. Well at least some of them. SOOOO GLAD TO hear from you. Been worrying long time NO Alexis. Aren’t you just sick of IT? Messing up all our art fun. Glad you are not going to the university a lot. That bathroom and those kids. Made me so sick when we first started Al’s art class. One of theM coughing one of those hideous deep gooey chest coughs all over the bathroom not covering her mouth. I was sick shortly there after. Be careful. See you when this is over. MISS YOU ALOT! PS I prefer chlorox cleanup. When I was a kid my grandmother used to spray the cats with Lysol to run them out of her room. Made me wheeze and of course hate that smell.
LikeLike