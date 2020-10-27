Day 228 Kitties Wonder

Chased around after the kitties drawing them today. There’s always something that gets their interest. Sometimes it’s me. Hmm.

Ps fixed the spelling of kitties. But too lazy to take another picture. Now comfy on the sofa.

What is she doing?! I know that’s what they are thinking. Didn’t someone have fun with Hallie’s marking??

Yesterday I lifted tails of everyone but the tigers. One male the black two females the torties. Like calicoes torties are almost always female and bring good luck.

My torties are named for Halloween. Hallie and Weenie. Weenie and Tootsie are quite friendly. Thinking he might need a rename but what?? Hallie is coming around. Tigers as shy as ever.

Lots of baking going on today. Snickerdoodles and quiche or a frittata since I leave off the crust.

I drew the recipes in my recipe sketchbook but letting the ink dry over nite before i color them.

Ok lazy Tahred woman fixed it.

Margaret ready to watch Queens Gambit. Xoxoxo