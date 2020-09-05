Day 175 Done and another started.

Finally. And I like it. Made me nervous darkening the sky and the foreground. But I like it. Very dramatic.

I painted a lot of the foreground with these brushes. That was fun. My acrylic paint brushes.

Green St, Key West 15×22″ Fabriano Rough

And started this one in an online class with Vlad Yesilesev all about how to pic photos. I know I learned a lot but right now too tired to tell you what I learned. The paper was out in the middle of the day for several hours so i have been behind all day.

The photo

Mind you this is suppose to be painted. Sigh. I think it took two hours to draw. Ridiculous. And I haven’t had time to do the value study.

Groan.

Off to bed. Margaret xoxoxo