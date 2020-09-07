Day 176 sometimes disaster

And you start over.

Awful. Everything I don’t want. I painted on the back of the last and it took so long to draw I didn’t want to start over drawing on the right side. Think I should have. This back of the Fabriano rough 300 just sucked up paint. No matter how dark it looked going on it always dried lighter.

I did end up drawing another on my old reliable Fluid. Only it’s not rough. More about that later.

The sketch and the photo

This one done in Waterlogue would have been better than mine.

First wash oops forgot abt the sunlit street. Sigh

Do you know what’s wrong with mine?? Too many hard edges nowhere near enough soft ones.

Sky wash done.

Coming along.

And now. The palms and the biker are too dominate too. Just an awful painting. What was I thinking of painting those palms on the right so dead black?! 😵😵😵

But I have started another. It already looks better than this one. Painting faster this time.

Margaret who might do something easy like sew or clean tomorrow. Xoxoxox