Day 177 Calle de Palafrugell Spain

So relaxing after that abomination yesterday. This is on some Arches 280# cold press.

the photo

the Value sketch.

No of the drawing. But this is mostly the first washes. Was not thrilled with the sky wash which went streaky. Though I have had this arches for a while I don’t know that I have ever run a wash on it.

Adding bushes on the right which I swear looks like a huge pothos aka philodendron plant.

Lots of splattering on this one. I love to splatter.

Wires were fun to do too.

Painting the bougainvillea was way too much fun. Splattering the wet greenery with alizarin then cad red. Love to splatter. I think I like watching the colors interact when they are splattered. I might be a latent pointillist like Seurat.

Cad red added to the bougainvillea. FUN!!

Love the lush purpley dark of the alizarin under the cad red splatters. Wet on wet. Yum

I darkened the sky w cobalt Andrews turquoise and dioxzine purple.

And done for now. Have already started a fix it list like

What’s up with the guys pants hanging so low.

Touch up the upper lantern.

And somehow get the light on one of the rear buildings back.

OH Cobblestones on the Calle aka street.

And I am sure there will be more. I know take the tape off. Hahahahaha and

Try some washes on scrap arches 280.

Dark down the hill. Will make the top of the street pop.

Margaret ready to do nothing for a while. Xoxoxox