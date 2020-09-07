Day 177 Calle de Palafrugell Spain

So relaxing after that abomination yesterday. This is on some Arches 280# cold press.

the photo

the Value sketch.

No of the drawing. But this is mostly the first washes. Was not thrilled with the sky wash which went streaky. Though I have had this arches for a while I don’t know that I have ever run a wash on it.

Adding bushes on the right which I swear looks like a huge pothos aka philodendron plant.

Lots of splattering on this one. I love to splatter.

Wires were fun to do too.

Painting the bougainvillea was way too much fun. Splattering the wet greenery with alizarin then cad red. Love to splatter. I think I like watching the colors interact when they are splattered. I might be a latent pointillist like Seurat.

Cad red added to the bougainvillea. FUN!!

Love the lush purpley dark of the alizarin under the cad red splatters. Wet on wet. Yum

I darkened the sky w cobalt Andrews turquoise and dioxzine purple.

  • And done for now. Have already started a fix it list like
  • What’s up with the guys pants hanging so low.
  • Touch up the upper lantern.
  • And somehow get the light on one of the rear buildings back.
  • OH Cobblestones on the Calle aka street.
  • And I am sure there will be more. I know take the tape off. Hahahahaha and
  • Try some washes on scrap arches 280.
  • Dark down the hill. Will make the top of the street pop.

Margaret ready to do nothing for a while. Xoxoxox

