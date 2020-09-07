Day 177 Calle de Palafrugell Spain

So relaxing after that abomination yesterday. This is on some Arches 280# cold press.
the photo
the Value sketch.
No of the drawing. But this is mostly the first washes. Was not thrilled with the sky wash which went streaky. Though I have had this arches for a while I don’t know that I have ever run a wash on it.
Adding bushes on the right which I swear looks like a huge pothos aka philodendron plant.
Lots of splattering on this one. I love to splatter.
Wires were fun to do too.
Painting the bougainvillea was way too much fun. Splattering the wet greenery with alizarin then cad red. Love to splatter. I think I like watching the colors interact when they are splattered. I might be a latent pointillist like Seurat.
Cad red added to the bougainvillea. FUN!!
Love the lush purpley dark of the alizarin under the cad red splatters. Wet on wet. Yum
I darkened the sky w cobalt Andrews turquoise and dioxzine purple.
- And done for now. Have already started a fix it list like
- What’s up with the guys pants hanging so low.
- Touch up the upper lantern.
- And somehow get the light on one of the rear buildings back.
- OH Cobblestones on the Calle aka street.
- And I am sure there will be more. I know take the tape off. Hahahahaha and
- Try some washes on scrap arches 280.
- Dark down the hill. Will make the top of the street pop.
Margaret ready to do nothing for a while. Xoxoxox