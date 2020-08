Gregory on YouTube today st noon.

We did gratitude sketches. I did mine with tomboys. Coloring yellow and orange squares. Then used a fine tipped sharpie to draw in each one. And I got out my Namiki Fude to make heavier lines and my Caran dache neocolor iis to color with.

In reatrospect I wish I had just used the neocolor ii to color them. Tomboys are too much color to me.

Margaret whose knitting is growing. Xoxoxo