Day 108 Another redo

seems to be getting to be a habit. This one is much better. No streaks and dry out bubbles from the crappy arches paper. The bubbles in the trees are caused by misting. Not sure I am a fan of misting but as Charles Reid said it should not look like a painting close up but at 20′ away you can see. Aka if you are riding by on a horse u wouldn’t notice it. sky streaks on arches rough 140#. Blech. Sky washes are hard enough without the paper going nuts.

sky wash on fabriano. No streaks. Hurrah.

I need to make the figures larger. Why did I do them so small? And maybe something in the foreground. Oh. I need to squint at it.

Excited about the Piedmont Park paint along Saturday. An Atlanta icon. Margaret getting ready for class. This is a test from new iPad Pro. Xoxoxo