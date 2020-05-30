Day 76 The chair

Really a rocking chair. I just love this chair. Silly I know. Usually it sits in the corner of the den and nobody sits in it though it’s quite comfy. An extra chair. Definitely a challenge to draw this very curvy chair.

Namiki Fude pen.

I think this is done now. Somehow I managed to forget to paint the balcony. What?! I also lightened the tree. And worked on the store a bit. I forgot I was going to do some writing over the one store front. Maybe tomorrow. Lol.

Margaret watching the riots all over the country. 😢😢😢xoxoxo I hope you all are safe tonite.