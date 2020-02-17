When you break down

And buy an espresso machine it’s worth a journal page or two. Figuring out the different espressos available is like learning a foreign language. I bet there are twenty types all in Italian. Hmmm.

Anyway this machine makes it possible to make any size you want by popping in a capsule form like a Keurig and very shortly you have a cup full.

My favorite thing is that it pops the old capsule out into the container on the right of the machine. Kinda fun.

Margaret whose thinking it’s too late to have a cup. What do U think?! Xoxoxo