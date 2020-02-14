Quick post

Off to dinner with friends in an hour but wanted to be sure to post before I leave.

Having fun in my tiny stillman and birn Alpha. Lamy ef Uniball wayercolor pencil.

Margaret our for a bit of fun. Xoxoxo

  aaronson59@gmail.com says:
