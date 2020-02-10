Having fun

Filling my tiny stillman and birn with memory pages. They are starting to add up. True story of a tiny mouse yesterday. It might have been two inches long.

The guys were just standing there looking at it seemingly afraid of it.

I took the broom from Fred and told him to put the dustpan down on the floor and swept it up.

Appropriately painted with my tiny whiskey painters box with a basic winsor newton set of paints that I bought years ago. The expensive plastic box broke soon after purchase but the paint endures.

I have refilled a few like cerulean and added a few Daniel Smith quinacridones but the set marches on.

Darkened Ilaina’s left eye

Added a few shadows to her hand.

Pronouncing her D O N E!!

Margaret xoxoxo