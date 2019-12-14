It’s Saturday

15×22″ coldpress fluid paper

Was having a terrible time drawing Ilaina this am so I turned the paper over and painted her without a drawing. This painting took about an hour.

Here she is after about 40 minutes sooo wet. The paper just rippled. Thank goodness I found a hair dryer under the bathroom sink so I could dry her.

She may get some tweaking or maybe not. Right now thinking her ear needs to be cleaned up with a Mr Clean. It should be similar in color to the rest of her face. and those silly little pieces of hair. I had to play with my Cheap Joes Scroogys loose goose just once.

Colors used alizarin cad orange cad red for skin tones. Alizarin shadows with cobalt mineral violet and Cheap Joes Andrew turquoise. Hair burnt sienna and ultramarine.

Fred’s mondigliani. Told him he should finish it.

Drews acrylic. I made her look younger. I think he made her look older. He’s using a new brand of acrylic paint. Old Williamsburg. Their oil is suppose to be THE best oil.

Only two more people came. Did get photos of theirs.