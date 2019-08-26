Day 3 selfie 3

Collages background with black and white polka tissue paper some old ledger paper from the family business and some scrapbook paper.

Drew on it with brown ink and then slapped paint on. I really don’t feel like painting. Too busy worrying about loading up my car and driving home at noon. And then onto Daytona by bedtime. Believe it or not we made it. 900 miles later I am sitting on a sofa in Key West and already drawing the sights. Will share them soon.

Margaret who will be recovered soon and start painting xoxoxo