Day 2030 A few bits and bobs

.

The divine Miss Kate from last week. I added some

Darks to the stool and under her feet. A bit more dark purple to her silk drape.

Hot press fluid 140 lb

Isa Belle from Dr Sketchys last month. She has not gotten quite finished in the 30 Minutes we had to draw her. 10×15″ Canson artboard

And a bit more torture for Miss Macy. Shortened a foot added some Drapery. Just played with the sketch some more. Added some lead drawing pencil down watercolor pencil.

And I tried to lift that horrible blue drip. Half sheet fluid hot press. 140 lb

Margaret putting her feet up. The pollen definitely playing havoc with my lungs. Xoxoxoxo

