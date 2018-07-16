Day 1673 No it’s not a Saturday

Been drawing Chrystal at the Atlanta Artist Center. Three hours of painting fun is exhausting. BYTW she’s on instagram @chrystal_line she’s a fire eater or hmm was it a fire performer as well as a great model.

This will probably get cropped. Not sure just how. Maybe like this?!

Second twenty minutes.

Making progress. Another way to crop her?!

Almost done.

And her she is again. Now how to crop her. Any bright suggestions?! Maybe like this. I am just glad she turned out well. You never know and I drank too much kombucha this am which made me jittery.

Charles Reid palette and fluid watercolor paper.

Margaret off to find an art store. Sam Flaxs here I come.

WIP -15 min gesture pose Chrystal 11×14” @chrystal__line #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #atlantaartistcenter #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel