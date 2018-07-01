Day 1460 Ok So It’s Saturday

Done. Really she is. Well til I decide to change her right?!

Ilania -16×22″ cp Fluid. Great paper. Behaved very well. Dried very flat despite the fact that I used a lot of water.

First break aka forty minutes. Colors used cad red light cad yellow pale and cerulean.

Second break. Color used yellow ochre marine blue cobalt violet.

When I left at noon. Colors burnt sienna ultramarine blue.

After working on her a bit at home. Still using my Holbein palette with Charles Reid colors in it.

Drew Murphys first break.

When we left. I know he’s at home working on her til He gets her right. He can be like a dog with a bone.

Al Beyer’s huge oil. Great job Al!

Tom Needham’s small Watercolor. 1/4 sheet

Fred’s. I just love this. Such a happy bright painting.

Rachel Millers 1/4 sheet watercolor. Lovely job Miss Rach!!

Amy’s. LOVE this one too. She did a stand out job today.

Alexis pastel I like this one a lot too. Great colors.

Bills oil on metal panel.

Something quite degassing about this one. I like!!

