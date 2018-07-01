Day 1460 Ok So It’s Saturday

Done. Really she is. Well til I decide to change her right?!
Ilania -16×22″ cp Fluid. Great paper. Behaved very well. Dried very flat despite the fact that I used a lot of water.
First break aka forty minutes. Colors used cad red light cad yellow pale and cerulean.
Second break. Color used yellow ochre marine blue cobalt violet.
When I left at noon. Colors burnt sienna ultramarine blue.
After working on her a bit at home. Still using my Holbein palette with Charles Reid colors in it.
Drew Murphys first break.
When we left. I know he’s at home working on her til He gets her right. He can be like a dog with a bone.
Al Beyer’s huge oil. Great job Al!
Tom Needham’s small Watercolor. 1/4 sheet
Fred’s. I just love this. Such a happy bright painting.
Rachel Millers 1/4 sheet watercolor. Lovely job Miss Rach!!
Amy’s. LOVE this one too. She did a stand out job today.
Alexis pastel I like this one a lot too. Great colors.
Bills oil on metal panel.
Something quite degassing about this one. I like!!
