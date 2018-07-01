Day 1311 Thinking I might

Need to correct my day count. I have been posting daily for almost four years now. I started around July 1 2014 so the count should actually be 1460!! Hmm. I am off quite a bit. Did I say I can count. Lol.

This may be done. Not quite sure. 22×15″ cp Fabriano

too many white flowers?! That means you have to do a lot of negative painting aka painting behind the petals to make it show. Maybe a darker background?! Darn. Every time I think it’s done I decide wait one more thing.

Thought it was done. NOPE!

Done?! Uh uhh!! 🤨

Lots still to do!?? Eeekkk! Yeah I decided to add another lily. Did I say I loathe painting. Lilies. Pale things with all kinds of nuances of color like purples and greens. Lovely annoying things. Oh and those stamens. I have made hash out of them for quite a while now.

Yesterday. What was I thinking doing a half sheet aka 22×15″?!🤪

Well the sketch went well and quickly. Always a plus.

Colors used.

Well that’s it for today. Tomorrow start of year five. Eeekk. Maybe time to quit.

