Day 233 Alla Prima

My granddaughter and I were painting together today. I decided to do one of her. No pencil drawing first. Not too bad. Her hair is wild aka bed head. She might have dreadlocks soon. Now if I could just get rid of the seam. What was I thinking?!

Groan. It’s not like I didn’t have some fluid 150 cold press nearby.

Cad red and cad yellow. Alizarin Quin gold burnt sienna burn umber a dab of black. Peacock blue and Verditer blue – a pretty soft sky blue that I think has white gouache in it

Stillman and Birn alpha which was very forgiving when I lifted a few areas.

Margaret xoxoxo