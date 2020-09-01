Day 170 – The Way I Like Costco

#2 Derwent Sketching Pencil small Stillman and Birn Alpha.

EMPTY. A couple of times a week I drive to Costco on the hunt for that elusive tp and sundries like Chlorox wipes and alcohol.

I drew this one to show the empty parking lot. Today when I went there were five cars there before me. Loving the early hours M-F for people over 60. They actually card us. This one old guy in front of me quipped can’t they tell my white hair and wrinkles mean I am really old. They need a card. But card they do anyway.

Got to say I feel safe in there. Sanitizing stations everywhere. The carts are sanitized too. And more wipes available if u want to do your own wipe. Hand sanitizer abounds. And miles to walk in the cool air conditioning. Just leave your debit card AT HOME. Wait they only take plastic. Touchless check out. LONG Sheets of plastic between you and the clerk. Just think most of the stock is never touched by human hands. They unload the palettes and stack them high.

Anyway pay a visit to your Costco. You will be happy. They go the extra mile!!

Margaret who can clock two miles in a Costco visit. Xoxoxo