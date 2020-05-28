Day 75 Barcelona

Meant to repaint this today but nope. Lost a lot of transparency but other than that I like it. Annoyed with myself when I do that. I do NOT know why I am doing that so much on these paint alongs with Vlad but I am there it is. Annoyed.

Next one is Sunday. Hopefully I will do a better job. Anyway you really should try one of these you learn an awful lot. And he’s very funny. A running commentary about what he’s doing and why as we paint paint paint.

Margaret who spent most of the day trying to get a tv to run her iPad to no avail. Sigh. Xoxoxox