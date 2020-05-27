Day 74 Drawing w Danny

And now I am ready for bed. Only an inch or so added to the long scarf. What?! We stayed busy all day. Painting and drawings. Scrubbing out palettes.

Namiki fude

Decided really didn’t like the Lukas paint so I cleaned it out of my palette. It’s pale, chalky and I could go on. Top painting done with Lukas the more vibrant bottom painting done w a normal collection of Daniel Smith Holbein and M Graham watercolor. Which one do u like best. I vote for bottom. Hope to finish top one soon.

Margaret Xoxoxox did I say I never scrub out palettes?! EVER