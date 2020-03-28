It’s passed

Watercolor pencils, Stillman and Birn Alpha, Lamy Safari, Noodlers Eelskin Ink

More tv sketching. Always a good excuse to watch tv or a movie. The sketchbook is really getting full of these aka watching too much news.

I drew Nancy yesterday while I listened to her talk about the 2 trillion dollar bill passing Congress. ￼

Cad red light and a dark flesh colored pencil starts her off w cocoa brown shadows, hair. Alizarin and cad red light lips.

Adding flesh colors. And what’s with her fat face. Sigh. Gotta thin it down.

Thank goodness the bill is done. I hope it provides needed relief for everyone.

Thinned her face down QUITE a bit!

Maybe draw the Pope next. I do love that man.

Our my kitchen window this am. Spring is here. Check the pollen out on the deck floor. 😖

A quick sketch on an envelope I mailed to Augusta’s local hero Leonard Porkchop Zimmerman who donates stacks of his happy stickers and sometimes buttons to the world at makemehappy.com

I make him cookies – quite the sweet tooth our Porkchop has.

Margaret ready to put on her jammies. Xoxoxo Stay safe!!