It’s passed

Watercolor pencils, Stillman and Birn Alpha, Lamy Safari, Noodlers Eelskin Ink
More tv sketching. Always a good excuse to watch tv or a movie. The sketchbook is really getting full of these aka watching too much news.
I drew Nancy yesterday while I listened to her talk about the 2 trillion dollar bill passing Congress. ￼
Cad red light and a dark flesh colored pencil starts her off w cocoa brown shadows, hair. Alizarin and cad red light lips.
Adding flesh colors. And what’s with her fat face. Sigh. Gotta thin it down.
Thank goodness the bill is done. I hope it provides needed relief for everyone.
Thinned her face down QUITE a bit!
Maybe draw the Pope next. I do love that man.
Our my kitchen window this am. Spring is here. Check the pollen out on the deck floor. 😖
A quick sketch on an envelope I mailed to Augusta’s local hero Leonard Porkchop Zimmerman who donates stacks of his happy stickers and sometimes buttons to the world at makemehappy.com
I make him cookies – quite the sweet tooth our Porkchop has.
Margaret ready to put on her jammies. Xoxoxo Stay safe!!
Nancy Pelosi and you. In different ways, both guardian angels. Here is one from me, with thanks. Marybeth Highton
