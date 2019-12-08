It’s Saturday

Again.

Emily

15×22″ cold press fluid paper. When I left drawing today. I took this out in the bright sun in the parking lot.

This is what it looked like using my iPhone 8 and interior fluorescent lights. Color in the first one is closer to the painting so even though it’s probably finished now I will wait til tomorrow to take a pic in the sunlight. Well I hope there’s sun. 🤔😳Better check the weather.

The sketch. Thirty minutes or so.

Second break. Sorry for the terrible photo but the lightening is terrible in the room.

Maggie thinking about taking her sore cut up finger to the doctor which i probably should have done Thursday when I did it. Xoxoxo