Sargent Watercolor Show Review | Citizen Sketcher

John Singer Sargent Watercolors: Exhibition Report We recently visited the Brooklyn Museum to see the show of John Singer Sargent watercolors. It’s close enough to Montreal that I couldn’t really pass it up. Not and still call myself a serious watercolorist. The exhibit ends July 28, so by the time I post this it’s basically…

— Read on citizensketcher.com/top-posts/jss-watercolor/