Day 2122 So many windows with great views

A sketch of the cute bungalow next door. To say it’s a cottage is a misnomer. It’s big. Really big. The roof is rolled like one on a British cottage. Peachy brick with yellow ochre trim.

The sketch in ink. Done with my Lamy vista with Noodler eelskin ink. Painted with a waterbrush. Did I say I am not fond of them at all. Hard to move color around. And I used my tiny tiny whiskey painter brush. It does work but rally ended by larger brushes.

Always wonder if these type sketches are urban sketches. Well qualify as urban sketches. I think so but do the powers that be?

Time to hop in the shower and then head home. Margaret sitting on a front porch that is just becoming too muggy. Aka temps a sticky 78. Xoxox