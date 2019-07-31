Day 2121 Painting Hippo Hopp in how many colors??

Really like this one now. Bright colorful. Just like Hippo Hop.

This one still needs something.

Not sure what but both look a lot better with color. At least to me.

Today we had a picnic and art In The park. A big hit with Liv and Henry. Livie kept on paintingfor quite a while after we got home.

Time to put the grandkids to bed and watch the last episode of Shameless which is my favorite tv show. LOVE the Gallaghers and their crazy lives.

Margaret heading home manana. Xoxoxoxo

2 thoughts on "Day 2121 Painting Hippo Hopp in how many colors??

    • Margaret Hunt says:
      Reply

      Thanks girl. A counselor would love talking to that one mom. Hope to make it Saturday. Time to get back in the saddle. 🤗👍🏻

      Like

