Day 2120 Hippo Hop was hopping

Today.

We whiled away a hot summers morning at Hippo Hop. One of the first people there we were so early but gradually it filled up.

Funny what you notice about people when you draw. The lady with her phone was always on her phone with her back to the kids the whole time. I drew her twice. I never saw her with a child the whole three hours we were there.

However the nanny in the middle and the right bottom was keeping an eagle eye on her charges hovering nearby. But almost all the other parents, grandparents and nannys faces the directions of the bouncy house array so they could keep tabs on the kids. And usually a kid would show up with their adult. But not the lady on the phone. So strange.

Read an encouraging story about female impressionist painters today on my artsy.net email about Morrisot Cassatt and several other female painters. One was a great portrait painter Philadelphian artist Cecilia Beaux whom I has never heard of.

Margaret whose ready to finish Like Lions a sequel to Bull Mountain by Brian Panowich that I read a few years ago. Both great books. 1/4″ left to go. Xoxoxo