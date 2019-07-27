Day 2117 So many blues

This painting is all about using different blues.

The High has several gun slit shaped wndows – tall and narrow- at the ends of corridors. They always have interesting views.

I had to think long and hard how to paint this one because basically all the buildings were a version of white and grey.

The sky is cobalt. I used cerulean and burnt sienna for greys onthe right hand building. the left building got more cobalt watered down.

Then I started adding black made with cerulean and burnt umber.

The changes are almost imperceptible.

Anyway grandkids time in Decatur. Ttyl

Xoxoxo Margaret