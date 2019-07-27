This painting is all about using different blues.
The High has several gun slit shaped wndows – tall and narrow- at the ends of corridors. They always have interesting views.
I had to think long and hard how to paint this one because basically all the buildings were a version of white and grey.
The sky is cobalt. I used cerulean and burnt sienna for greys onthe right hand building. the left building got more cobalt watered down.
Then I started adding black made with cerulean and burnt umber.
The changes are almost imperceptible.
Anyway grandkids time in Decatur. Ttyl
Xoxoxo Margaret
2 thoughts on “Day 2117 So many blues”
I like, tho maybe that white cloud could be more realistic…it’s outline seems off. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
Silly ap won’t let me reply. It was a bright white cloud against a dark cobalt sky. Could have softened wedges a little more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to change to my iPad to reply.
Silly ap won’t let me reply. It was a bright white cloud against a dark cobalt sky. Could have softened wedges a little more.
LikeLike