Day 2095 Crud that keeps giving

Or is it just stopped up sinuses. Either way. Yucky. My bird drawing craze goes back at least six years or more. Some early ones.

Parking lot seagulls probably in a Strathmore mixed media. I draw better birds now. All these were drawn while watching the birds.

Chicken chasing Parrot rescue in Pigeon Forge Drawing pelicans before we eat at Key Largo – Buzzards Roost. May be there soon hurrah.

Key west ibis from the Key West Wildlife Rescue. Love

These guys. They magically show up in droves when Lloyd the bicycle tour leader comes because they know he has snacks for them.

Love the ibis hmm and the chickens and the parrots and hmm I love drawing birds. Parking lot seagulls were lots of fun too.

Margaret year Xoxoxoxo time for Endeavour.