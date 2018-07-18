Day 1675 A few more gestures

15 minutes each. This one is on Canson waterboard.

Here she is cleaned up. Mucho better. See below for the list of her sins.

You can actually erase the paint off the canson board.

Maybe I should clean up a few of those pencil marks. Might improve her greatly. And my friend Ruth said get rid of the blob below her foot so I did and a few others.

And lighten the stool up. Gave her an eye. Vague but there. Cleaned up her profile.

OH these are drawn with a Staedler 2B pencil. Very easy to erase.

This one is my favorite. Also 15 minutes in my Dr Sketchys sketchbook a 11×14″ superaquabee that loves watercolor.

My friends think I should possibly paint the table and then leave it as she stands. I think she has an elegance to her. Quick Alla prime painting.

Somehow I think this backporch squirrel gesture sketch fits right in. To color him or not!? I like him like he is.

I tried to post yesterday. It’s still stuck in my drafts. No idea why. I thought it has published. I will think about it tomorrow.

Problem solved. Evidently WordPress locked me out because someone had compromised the servers. New password and I can upload again.

Those Russians have been at it again.

Hugs Margaret xoxoxox tired. And ready for a nap. Hmm it’s too late. Well maybe early bedtime?!!!

