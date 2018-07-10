Day 1466 Key West Food Tour

Our hostess was AnnaLise a Key West local who owns and runs the Key West Food tour.

AnnaLise gives a great tour loaded with history and anecdotes about all things Key West.

These are all the places we walked to on our tour. We walked a lot. NOT for the faint hearted.

One of my favorite places she took us too was the funky Blue Heaven. I can’t resist their Key Eat pink shrimp eggs Benedict. So delicious.

And on the weekends and evenings there’s a band and chickens. How can it be a bad spot to sit a while?!

A few other great things to do on Key West are Lloyd’s Bike Tour also jammed with facts and folklore. The Ghost HUNT tour is also fun and interesting not for those who are afraid of things that go bump in the night. Eeekkk!! The Shark Tour we won was also fun and interesting.

Margaret still worn out from her travels. Xoxoxoxo