The Fox I hope

Well maybe …in the gates but waiting for the race to start. Hoping not to be an also ran.

The sketch kind of sort of done.

Peachtree Road.

The cars need some more work and I think I will add some more people.



Maybe.

Half sheet Hahnemuhle 15×20” 140# rough

The Value sketch

Can I just call this done?!

This is my primary picture I am using. I have a ton of photos of the Fox. I snap them when traffic backs up at the light or just put the phone on the dash and take a surreptitious pic or two.

Using this one to add the tall background building. I think it could be a good painting too. That bright sunlight and great shadows in it.

Currently looking at it upside down to see if anything outrageous stands out. Sometimes they do. Like no focal point. The right hand tower of the Morrish influenced Fox will be my focal point.

Try upside down. You will see it works.

On another subject. New cat on the back porch. Eeek. Worse my cats who are bigger than it are afraid of it and run when it tries to eat their food. Dummies don’t know they are suppose to run it off. Sigh.

In the meantime some good news. Still like this painting. Might be my new fav. Hurrah. I didn’t change a thing today.

Margaret xoxoxo