The Fox I hope
Well maybe …in the gates but waiting for the race to start. Hoping not to be an also ran.
Can I just call this done?!
This is my primary picture I am using. I have a ton of photos of the Fox. I snap them when traffic backs up at the light or just put the phone on the dash and take a surreptitious pic or two.
Try upside down. You will see it works.
On another subject. New cat on the back porch. Eeek. Worse my cats who are bigger than it are afraid of it and run when it tries to eat their food. Dummies don’t know they are suppose to run it off. Sigh.
Margaret…good sketch in pencil. Hope you’re well. Alexis
