Day 197 Venice

Today our paint brushes flew to Venice. Of course I would rather be on the beach down Edisto drawing whatever came my way but all good things end right?!!

Probably needs more work in between washing stacks of sheets and towels. Who knew you could rent a house without linens and what a house it was. Three houses in one. I had my own guest house connected to the main house by an elevated walk way.

The main house from the guest room. You can see the MBR suite house peaking out from behind the crows nest. And of course it had an elevator. Doesn’t every beach house?

The photo

The value sketch.

The drawing.

First wash

Almost done.

For now. Half sheet of Kilimanjaro Cold Press. 15×22″

Margaret Xoxoxox tired from running up and down all those steps here and at the beach house.