Day 135 Escape to Paris

Sorry for the absence. Forgot about posting. Too busy painting.

Tuesday with Vlad Yesilesev paint along. Fascinating as usual

the sketch 300# half sheet Fabriano I used masking fluid to reserve some whites.

First wash.

not finished at the end of the paint along. My sky went down the tubes. Had to repaint it.

Knocking back that gold sidewalk and getting it done. Lifted some grey off the street and the crossing with my trusty sea sponge.

Done unless I change my mind. I frequently do. Sky wash oh so much better. Last one was too wet. Ran together. Oops

Margaret whose been exercising. Xoxoxo

