A good sketch

To start was helpful. The painting is about 16×20 coldpress fluid 140# paper.

The sketch at the first break with just a little color added. My biggest problem was as Charles Reid said “NEVER draw a head smaller than four inches.” It makes it too hard to paint the features. Oh well being annoyed with our painting short comings keeps us coming back to try again.

Bill Daniels small oil

Al Beyer sorry about the bad light

Drew Murphy – old Holland acrylic. Looks a lot like an oil.

And Dr Freds large acrylic. His are always just fun and whimsical. Everyone else fled before I thought to take photos. Oops.

Margaret who really needs to get her presents wrapped but first a long nap. Three hours sleep is NOT enough. 😴😴😴😴