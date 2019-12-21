A good sketch

To start was helpful. The painting is about 16×20 coldpress fluid 140# paper.

The sketch at the first break with just a little color added. My biggest problem was as Charles Reid said “NEVER draw a head smaller than four inches.” It makes it too hard to paint the features. Oh well being annoyed with our painting short comings keeps us coming back to try again.

Bill Daniels small oil

Al Beyer sorry about the bad light

Drew Murphy – old Holland acrylic. Looks a lot like an oil.

And Dr Freds large acrylic. His are always just fun and whimsical. Everyone else fled before I thought to take photos. Oops.

Margaret who really needs to get her presents wrapped but first a long nap. Three hours sleep is NOT enough. 😴😴😴😴

One thought on “A good sketch

  1. aaronson59@gmail.com says:
    Reply

    Fabulous work yâall did today.Â  So wish I could get my butt out of bed early enough.Â  Iâm drowning inHoliday prep.Â  Happy and Merry.Â Â  Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10 From: Margaret McCarthy Hunt ArtSent: Saturday, December 21, 2019 4:49 PMTo: aaronson59@gmail.comSubject: [New post] A good sketch Margaret Hunt posted: " To start was helpful. The painting is about 16×20 coldpress fluid 140# paper. The sketch at the first break with just a little color added. My biggest problem was as Charles Reid said "NEVER draw a head smaller than four inches." It makes it too hard"

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s