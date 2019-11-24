Heroes for our times

“With very little money the Russians have disrupted the greatest democracy in history.”

Dr Fiona Hill Russian and Ukrainian specialist on the National Security Council.

Everybody I know wants to vote for her for president. Too bad she’s an immigrant from Yorkshire England.

I do wish I had not made her hair too long. Perhaps it’s fixable?!!

“He was interested in the big stuff.” David Holmes foreign service at our embassy in Ukraine.

Stillman and Birn Alpha watercolor pencils and inktense pencils

Margaret playing with her newest grandson in Atlanta. Xoxoxo