Day 2092 Phillips Collection

At the High Art Museum in Atlanta is fantastic. Each painting a jewel.

Degas and his dancers I would keep it!!

So if anyone has a spare $100000000 would you buy one for me please especially the orange Degas. I have just the wall for it.

In the meantime I will drool over the show catalog and postcards from it.

Hurry and go. This exhibit is just marvelous like a who’s who in European Art from 1800 – 1930. Every one a show stopper and this is just a fraction of show. Ends July 14. I hope to make it back there soon.

Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxo