Day 2092 Phillips Collection

At the High Art Museum in Atlanta is fantastic. Each painting a jewel.

Degas My favorite in the whole show.

According to Phillips the best landscape painter ever. I concur. Oskar Kokschka

Bonnard a Charles Reid fav and mine.

Another very large Bonnard

Poussin A Fav since college and evidently a Phillips fav

Daumier Such expression and energy 1848

Degas and his dancers I would keep it!!

A wonderful but dark Matisse Mad Fauvist that he was

Caezamne self portrait often compared to Rembrandts as well it should be. Powerful

Monet incredible ethereal to thinly eh great man touched this canvas

Van Gogh never met one I wouldn’t keep. If only I had been at his funeral I could have gotten one free.

So if anyone has a spare $100000000 would you buy one for me please especially the orange Degas. I have just the wall for it.

In the meantime I will drool over the show catalog and postcards from it.

Hurry and go. This exhibit is just marvelous like a who’s who in European Art from 1800 – 1930. Every one a show stopper and this is just a fraction of show. Ends July 14. I hope to make it back there soon.

Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxo

