One last sketch from Columbia. Wait who am I kidding two more I haven’t painted. Oopsey.

Snuff jars from the museum. Hmm I wonder if they sell them on eBay. One could hope. Like rows of tiny gems. Two inches tall at most.

Think I will go back and draw some more of them sometime. Just love these tiny guys. And each so intricately decorated.

Charles Reid palette colors. Twisbee pen now leaky twisbee Deartrementis document brown.

Margaret putting her feet up. Xoxoxo