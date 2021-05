Going to try to follow Danny Gregory’s suggestions and do something in my sketchbook everyday. Been very slack there lately.



Done with a kaweco pen loaded with D’Artrementis petrol ink. It’s not waterproof so I had a lot of fun flicking water on the leaves to make them run. Now that I think about it some gold might be nice on this.



Yes I drew it with a pencil first. The oval then all the words then the leaves, tendrils and dots. I had to be sure the ink was dry before I erased it or it would smear.

Then I splattered it with clear water because I thought it looked a little drab. I think splattered some tea too.

Margaret whose painting is not going well. Xoxoxox