I removed the icky grey cerulean yellow ochre stripe on the bottom of the boat on the right. Looks so much better now so I signed it calling it DONE!!

Here’s the boat with the icky stripe still. I taped it off and swiped it with a Mr Clean eraser. Softened the bottom edge. Looked at it awhile and pronounced it D O N E.

Margaret taking it easy tonite. Online class with Don Andrew‘s tomorrow. Wanted to take a class with him for a long time. LOVING Zoom classes. Xoxo