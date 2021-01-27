Finishing up

Done added more details today with a variety of tombows, Pitt pens and a uniball micron pen.
Can you tell what I did to it?!
Spent the morning watching Ian Fennelly on YouTube. There are several worth at watch that are actually paint alongs. Some are free.
Here are a few of them: Color and Shapes:Breaking them down
Drawing Piccadilly Circus
Arty Class sketching the Charles Bridge Prague
Arty Class Sketch Your High Street
Sketching Venice with Brush Pens
The Urban Sketch website with a free class in Feb drawing a 1938 Ford Truck
Ian also offers a wide range of online classes for reasonable prices. Really tempted by a couple of them. The Drawing Cornwall is calling my name. I love Doc Martin which takes place in Port St Isaac in Cornwall. He even drew one of the sketches from Doc Martin’s house. 😳
Starting another one. Will post if I get far enough to bother.
