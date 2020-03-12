i meant to start this painting or
Maybe this one
Definitely this one
Or my niece
Or my granddaughter. Did I?!
No I cleaned and I cleaned and then I cleaned some more. I scrubbed the kitchen top to bottom. I vacuumed I dusted I did the laundry I cooked soup I baked cookies I planted. And I could go on. All powered by two espresso shots. Oh my.
Maybe I will get them started tomorrow.
In the meantime look what I found. Hurrah. Now I have six!
Margaret be safe stay six feet away from others or better still stay home. Hugs I love you all!!
Xoxoxoxo
3 thoughts on “Today”
What will you do if you can’t go paint? Snd what will we do if we can’t see your work?
Be safe and well!
Nancy Roswell GA
Beautiful children by the way!
Ah thanks Nancy. It would help if I quit cleaning and shopping for Armageddon and painted right?!
I mean I scrubbed the kitchen floor on my hands and knees. What?! I never do that.
