i meant to start this painting or

Maybe this one

Definitely this one

Or my niece

Or my granddaughter. Did I?!

No I cleaned and I cleaned and then I cleaned some more. I scrubbed the kitchen top to bottom. I vacuumed I dusted I did the laundry I cooked soup I baked cookies I planted. And I could go on. All powered by two espresso shots. Oh my.

Maybe I will get them started tomorrow.

In the meantime look what I found. Hurrah. Now I have six!

Margaret be safe stay six feet away from others or better still stay home. Hugs I love you all!!

Xoxoxoxo