Or the compost heap I think. The problems are endless although there are bits I like. I suppose I could fix her but I don’t care enough to do that either.
Margaret back to her binge watch. Xoxoxox
Or the compost heap I think. The problems are endless although there are bits I like. I suppose I could fix her but I don’t care enough to do that either.
Margaret back to her binge watch. Xoxoxox
2 thoughts on “One for the Bins”
You are too hard on yourself. You are amazing. Not every painting can be a masterpiece. Your technique and color is exquisite. You just were off in capturing the models personality. It’s reAlly a great painting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah thanks Lou. I hate to tell you but she was as bone thin as she looks in the painting. Always tall and thin she’s gotten so thin Al was feeding her his beloved apple pie that I had made. You know he thinks she’s skinny when he’s feeding her his homemade pie!! 😳
LikeLike