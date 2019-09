The Palm fascination continues.

I drew these as we drove north from Key West in S. Florida which has a plethora of Palm varieties. Literally everywhere you look there’s a new kind of palm. Now that we are up near Cape Canaveral and Daytona Beach the trees are becoming more deciduous.

Will paint these when I am not sitting in a car.

Margaret ready to stop for the night. Oceanside at the Holiday Inn. 🤗 Xoxoxo