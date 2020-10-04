Day 203 Paris Awnings

so far. Half sheet Kilimanjaro 300 #. Really like that paper. Need to order more. One sheet left. Eeek.
So complicated. A famous French cafe near Notre Dame and the Sorbonne. ￼Just drawing the balconies was SHOOT me now please.
First washes. Wow that was mad. And a lot of mud colorful mud but mud.
And more and more things paintted. We flew through the cars.
And now. Still have to work on the people but I decided to make a quiche for dinner.
Yummy.
And knit a bit. At the rate I am going an inch or two a night I won’t be done with this scarf til October. Christmas is coming, right?!!
Margaret xoxoxo