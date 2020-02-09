It’s Saturday

So far right now. Ilaina and I continue our torture. 🤣. Think this one is the best so far though her face is a little to red and the grey stripe on the left needs to be lifted.

The drawing at first break. Her face was still not right. And the right hand too narrow.

Second break. Before her face got too red. Sigh.

On the whole I like her But check back tomorrow for minor changes.

My favorite bit of the painting. Almost abstract.

Colors used cad red light cad yellow light cad orange alizarin cobalt Cheap Joes Andrews turquoise and mineral violet. Hair ultramarine and burnt umber but needs to go darker.

Greys burnt sienna cobalt and/or ultramarine and burnt umber.

140# Fluid cold press paper

Drew Murphy acrylic

Al Byre oil

Eve Crit charcoal

Fredliani as I have nicknamed him or Fred as everybody calls him. Rather like the wild colors in this one. Fredlianis letting his fauvism show. He’s even messed up his palette. Usually it’s surgically neat and orderly.

Ruth Pearls photo of a daff in the snow in Chickamauga Ga today.

Margaret xoxoxo