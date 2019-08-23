Day 2 selfies 😱😱😱

A total freak out from this angle. Interesting gesso covered paper.

All the odd marks on it are stamps. Some old Tim Holts that I had never used. Coat the paper with gesso and then stamp in it while it’s wet.

More Dr PH Martin hideous watercolor. 18×24″. Rice Paper gessoed to some Cheap canson watercolor paper.

Myrna’s selfie using this technique and stamping dots over it.

A strange surface to paint on. Rather like painting on concrete. Do not use your good sable brushes if u try this technique.

Myrna lots of fun. Her idea of a good show name is The opposite of irony is wrinkly:Faces and Hands. 🤣

Got lost looking at Myrna’s series based on one photo. There are several but this is one. Quite an inspiring lady!!!

Margaret ready for bed. Xoxoxo

