Day 2129 Last of the Rock Stars

George. This guy was gorgeous in a black leather jacket. Did not do him justice.

Buddy Holly. Hmm they must have just done famous rock n rollers because I know he was long gone by the 80s.

Loved this girl but no idea who she was either.

Something about this one I really love. Same girls as last sketch. Because they only remained in one spot five minutes or less while continually changing poses they are all quite a challenge to draw. Ten or twelve models rotate through what was the sanctuary.

Wet Paint is always fun.

Guess I am heading home now. See ya manana. Margaret. Xoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s